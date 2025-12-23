Permissible physical load limits for women, workers under 18 approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved updated standards for maximum permissible physical loads when manually lifting and moving heavy objects for women and workers under the age of 18.

The document was adopted in implementation of Article 139 of the Labor Code and sets the maximum weight allowed to be lifted and carried manually by these categories of employees. The standards are set out in two appendices: one for underage workers and another for women.

The resolution emphasizes that the new requirements are mandatory for all organizations, regardless of their form of ownership or type of activity.

At the same time, two previous government resolutions adopted in 2005 and 2012, which previously regulated similar standards, have been repealed.

Oversight of compliance with the established requirements has been assigned to the authorized state body responsible for monitoring and supervising adherence to labor legislation.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its official publication.