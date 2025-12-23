12:26
USD 87.45
EUR 102.63
RUB 1.09
English

Permissible physical load limits for women, workers under 18 approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved updated standards for maximum permissible physical loads when manually lifting and moving heavy objects for women and workers under the age of 18.

The document was adopted in implementation of Article 139 of the Labor Code and sets the maximum weight allowed to be lifted and carried manually by these categories of employees. The standards are set out in two appendices: one for underage workers and another for women.

The resolution emphasizes that the new requirements are mandatory for all organizations, regardless of their form of ownership or type of activity.

At the same time, two previous government resolutions adopted in 2005 and 2012, which previously regulated similar standards, have been repealed.

Oversight of compliance with the established requirements has been assigned to the authorized state body responsible for monitoring and supervising adherence to labor legislation.

The resolution will enter into force ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/355642/
views: 53
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis can find employment in 29 countries — Bakyt Darmankul uulu
Online registration for seasonal work in the UK opens in Kyrgyzstan
Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners in Bishkek attempt to illegally send Kyrgyzstanis to work in Europe
Illegal employment of 12 foreigners uncovered in Bishkek Free Economic Zone
Kyrgyz soldiers allowed to work part-time: New law adopted
Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis to work at Volkswagen plant begins
Employment Center sends another group of Kyrgyzstanis to work in Korea
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention
Kyrgyz officials warn of employment scams in the UK
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
23 December, Tuesday
12:22
Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan
12:17
Permissible physical load limits for women, workers under 18 approved
12:09
Bishkek and Tokyo intend to establish Kyrgyz-Japanese Digital University
12:04
International Freeride Tournament to be held in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Cabinet extends zero VAT on food, raw materials to stabilize prices until 2027