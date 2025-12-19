Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality

As of 4 p.m., Bishkek ranked third in the global ranking of cities with the most polluted air. This data is based on the international air quality monitoring system, the Air Quality Index (AQI).

According to the published data, air pollution levels in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reached 202 AQI units, which is classified as «very harmful.» These levels pose a particularly high risk for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

In the ranking, Bishkek takes the third place after Delhi (India) with an AQI of 306 and Lahore (Pakistan) with an AQI of 259. Bishkek is followed by Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Chengdu (China).

Environmentalists note that when the AQI level is above 200, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors, avoid outdoor physical activity, and wear protective masks.