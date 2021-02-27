09:39
Central Asian Trade Intelligence Portal for exporters launched in Kyrgyzstan

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Trade Centre have launched the Central Asian Trade Intelligence Portal (CATI) in Kyrgyzstan to help exporters enhance their export potential and expand trade opportunities in the region and beyond. UNDP reports.

Access to trade and market intelligence is critical to export success in regional and international markets. Greater availability of trade-related information and a better understanding of market access requirements are key to enhanced trade integration between Central Asian countries and the European Union.

The CATI portal is the online intelligence tool aimed to enhance export potential and regional integration of Central Asian countries by providing users with essential trade-related information. All economic actors will benefit from up-to-date and free online data, which is particularly critical in light of the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to respond to changes.

The portal provides up-to-date market information that facilitates trade- and investment-related decisions of SMEs.

It is a single-entry point to trade statistics, tariffs, export and import requirements and business contacts in the Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the countries of the European Union. Users can also find information pertaining to quality requirements for products that have great export potential for all four countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/184843/
views: 30
