Legal regulation remains weak point in AI implementation – Minister

Legal regulation remains a weak point in the implementation of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Azamat Zhamangulov said, speaking at the Central Asian Cyber Law Forum — Digital Law Forum.

He recalled that the President had previously signed a Digital Code, which is intended to address a number of issues related to technological development. However, the existing bureaucratic process for adopting laws significantly lags behind the pace of innovation.

The Minister of Digital Development believes it is necessary to establish a legal framework—the legislative framework must be prepared to address the challenges that will arise in the next 2-3 years.

The capacity and infrastructure necessary for the implementation of artificial intelligence in government agencies and businesses will become available in Kyrgyzstan in 2026, he said.
