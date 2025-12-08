42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week

At least 42,561 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan from December 1 to December 7. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, the incidence rate increased by 15.3 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 72.1 percent were children under 14 (15,029 cases).

Due to the high incidence rate in the country, kindergartens are being closed for quarantine, and schools are switching to online learning.