21:59
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week

At least 42,561 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan from December 1 to December 7. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, the incidence rate increased by 15.3 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 72.1 percent were children under 14 (15,029 cases).

Due to the high incidence rate in the country, kindergartens are being closed for quarantine, and schools are switching to online learning.
link: https://24.kg/english/353856/
views: 148
Print
Related
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Rise in ARVI, flu cases: About 25 kindergartens in Bishkek closed for quarantine
Rise in ARVI cases: About 10 kindergartens in Bishkek closed
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
ARVI cases on rise in Bishkek — Chief Doctor of Infectious Diseases Hospital
ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week
Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Epidemiological situation on ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan remains stable
Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections on rise in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
20:31
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyz...
20:19
Direct flight connects Bishkek and Delhi
20:11
Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract
19:58
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
18:31
Kyrgyzstan's border guards trained to counter explosive threats