Kyrgyzstan to change rules for vehicles with foreign number plates

Kyrgyzstan is preparing amendments to its traffic regulations. The document has been submitted for public discussion.

Under the draft document, owners of vehicles with foreign number plates will be required to undergo temporary registration with state authorities. They must carry all necessary documents — the vehicle registration certificate, power of attorney, as well as Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) customs papers with marks confirming temporary import.

If the system has no record of when the vehicle entered the country, the date of entry will automatically be considered December 30, 2024.

In addition, driving a legalized vehicle will be permitted not only for its owner but also for another person, even if they are not listed on the registration certificate.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2025.
