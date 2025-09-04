18:12
Over 8,500 vehicles with foreign registration legalized in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, in connection with the publication of information in a number of media outlets regarding the speech of the deputy of the Parliament Eldar Abakirov on the issue of operating vehicles with foreign number plates, considers it necessary to clarify the following.

In accordance with the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 31, 2024 No. 398-UP, a campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign registration is being carried out in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic from April 1, 2025.

To date, within the framework of this campaign, more than 8,500 vehicles have already been legalized in the established manner, including those with number plates of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia and a number of other countries.

According to the current procedure, the campaign will end on October 1, 2025.

The established fees for legalization are:

• For vehicles with an engine capacity of up to 2,000 cubic centimeters — 50,000 soms (500 calculated rates);

• For vehicles with an engine capacity of over 2,001 cubic centimeters — 100,000 soms (1,000 calculated rates).

In this regard, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce appeals to the owners of vehicles with foreign number plates, including cars with Russian registration, with an urgent recommendation to undergo the established legalization procedure in the territorial divisions of the authorized body for registration of vehicles or to export vehicles outside the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic by October 1, 2025.

The Ministry emphasizes that after the end of the campaign, the operation of unregistered vehicles will be considered a violation of the current legislation.
