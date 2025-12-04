Kyrgyz producers to gain expanded export opportunities in Chinese market

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has announced plans for a significant expansion of export opportunities for Kyrgyz producers in the Chinese market.

The Kyrgyz Republic has initiated the process of drafting and coordinating five new protocols on veterinary and sanitary requirements and inspection procedures. The signing of these documents will open access for Kyrgyz products to additional segments of the Chinese market.

These protocols concern the following categories of goods: heat-treated beef and edible beef by-products; heat-treated meat of small ruminants and edible by-products of small ruminants; frozen horse meat and horse by-products; horse hides; live animals of the equine family.

The conclusion of these five protocols will create conditions for substantially expanding the country’s export potential, enhancing the competitiveness of domestic products, and diversifying the range of goods supplied to the Chinese market.

Currently, Kyrgyzstan already has the right to export more than 32 types of agricultural and food products to China, including honey, beans, nuts, dairy products, fish, wool and other items. The expansion of the export list reflects a high level of trust from Chinese regulatory authorities and demonstrates that Kyrgyz products comply with international quality and safety standards.

The ministry is carrying out systematic work to support domestic exporters, including accompanying enterprises during Chinese inspections, providing advisory assistance, helping them meet veterinary and sanitary requirements, and promoting new product categories in the Chinese market.