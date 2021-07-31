Zoo flooded in Karakol city due to overflowing river banks

The only zoo in Karakol city was flooded due to the overflow of the banks of Karakol river. Bugu-Ene Public Foundation reports.

According to it, the fences are breaking down, the only house where employees dine has been flooded. Paved alleys were washed away, electric cables are damaged and there is no electricity.

«We move the animals to drier areas. The renovation will require expenses from the already meager budget,» the Foundation said and asked all those who are not indifferent to help with restoration of the zoo.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported earlier that the owners of 27 houses were evacuated due to the rising water level in Karakol river and threat of flooding of nearby houses.