A male Turkestan lynx fell ill with pneumonia in Karakol Zoo. Bugu Ene Public Foundation announced on its Facebook page.

The male lynx named Cat developed bilateral pneumonia of unknown etiology.

«We urgently brought him to our rehabilitation center for examination and treatment at night. We made an X-rays and took blood for testing. He has been saved from imminent death in the mountains six years ago. We will try to save him this time,» the foundation noted.