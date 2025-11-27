"Google tax" brings over 1.3 billion soms to budget of Kyrgyzstan

«Google tax» brought in over 1.3 billion soms to the budget of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the ministry, revenue from the «Google tax» exceeded 1.3 billion soms from January to October 2025. This represents a nearly twofold increase compared to the same period last year, when 678.8 million soms were collected.

The so-called «Google tax» was introduced in 2022 for foreign organizations providing e-services to users of the Kyrgyz Republic from abroad. The VAT rate is 12 percent of the total value of services sold.

In 2023, at least 48 foreign companies providing e-services paid taxes in the Kyrgyz Republic, including Google, Facebook, Yandex Go, streaming services, and software developers.

According to the Tax Service, four companies officially registered in the Netherlands had previously completed remote tax registration, along with two companies each in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, and one each in Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Cyprus.