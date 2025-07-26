10:19
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Modern sewage treatment facilities under construction in Karakol city

Modern sewage treatment facilities are being built in Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

As noted, the facility is designed to treat 12,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day.

«Wastewater treatment facilities play a special role in improving the quality of life of the population and ensuring environmental safety. The project being implemented in Karakol is a significant investment in modern infrastructure. This facility will make a great contribution not only to improving the sanitary infrastructure of Karakol, but also to ensuring the environmental safety of Issyk-Kul Lake,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev, who visited the construction site, stated.

The project includes a full cycle of wastewater treatment: from mechanical and biological treatment to chlorination and phosphorus removal using modern European technologies.

To date, dismantling and excavation work, construction of an administrative building, a warehouse and a security room have been completed. Concrete and reinforcement work continues at the remaining sites. Overall physical progress is 40 percent. The first batch of equipment is expected to be delivered in August 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/337583/
views: 155
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new Mayor of Karakol city
Construction of new stadium with 3,500 seats completed in Karakol
Laboratory to control quality of roads to be opened in Karakol city
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained
Timur Madyarov appointed Mayor of Karakol city
Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG
38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway
Cable car support collapses at Karakol ski resort
American magazine calls Karakol adventure capital of Central Asia
Vietnamese companies to reconstruct Bishkek wastewater treatment facilities
Popular
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
26 July, Saturday
09:30
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:24
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
09:06
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
09:00
New head of Information Policy Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
08:56
Conflict between Thailand and Cambodia: Kyrgyzstan hopes for prompt ceasefire
25 July, Friday
18:28
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan