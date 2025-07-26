Modern sewage treatment facilities under construction in Karakol city

Modern sewage treatment facilities are being built in Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

As noted, the facility is designed to treat 12,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day.

«Wastewater treatment facilities play a special role in improving the quality of life of the population and ensuring environmental safety. The project being implemented in Karakol is a significant investment in modern infrastructure. This facility will make a great contribution not only to improving the sanitary infrastructure of Karakol, but also to ensuring the environmental safety of Issyk-Kul Lake,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev, who visited the construction site, stated.

The project includes a full cycle of wastewater treatment: from mechanical and biological treatment to chlorination and phosphorus removal using modern European technologies.

To date, dismantling and excavation work, construction of an administrative building, a warehouse and a security room have been completed. Concrete and reinforcement work continues at the remaining sites. Overall physical progress is 40 percent. The first batch of equipment is expected to be delivered in August 2025.