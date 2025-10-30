New wastewater treatment facility launched in Manas city

A new wastewater treatment complex No. 2 has been commissioned in Manas city, with Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev attending the opening ceremony.

Construction of the facility began in April 2024. The new complex can process up to 20,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day, fully meeting the city’s needs.

The €5.49 million project is financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Construction works are currently 95 percent complete, with full completion expected by the end of the year.

During his working visit, Kamchybek Tashiev also visited the municipal water utility, where he instructed management to consider increasing employee salaries next year.