21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.11
English

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to Kyrgyzstan from November 25 to 27. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, announced.

According to him, the visit will take place at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

High-level talks are planned during the visit, addressing key issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the EAEU, CIS, SCO, and CSTO.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, developing military-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, and regional security issues.

Following the visit, a joint statement by the heads of state and a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, economic, financial, and other areas are planned to be signed. The upcoming state visit by the Russian President will be a significant step in further strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations, which are based on the principles of friendship, trust, and mutual support.
link: https://24.kg/english/352107/
views: 92
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan to attend CSTO summit
Vladimir Putin invites CIS leaders to Russia
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday
Japarov voices support for Trump, Putin in seeking peaceful solution on Ukraine
Vladimir Putin to pay state visit to Tajikistan on October 9
State visit of President of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan expected
State visit of Mongolian President to Kyrgyzstan concludes
President of Mongolia to visit Kyrgyzstan
Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
21:29
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on...
21:23
Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services
17:52
11,000 students from Kyrgyzstan study in Russia
17:36
Criminal system in Kyrgyzstan's prisons has collapsed - Daiyrbek Orunbekov
17:27
CSTO meeting: Kindergartens in Bishkek to operate as usual