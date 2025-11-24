Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to Kyrgyzstan from November 25 to 27. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, announced.

According to him, the visit will take place at the invitation of Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

High-level talks are planned during the visit, addressing key issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the EAEU, CIS, SCO, and CSTO.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, developing military-technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, and regional security issues.

Following the visit, a joint statement by the heads of state and a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, economic, financial, and other areas are planned to be signed. The upcoming state visit by the Russian President will be a significant step in further strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations, which are based on the principles of friendship, trust, and mutual support.