15:24
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

State suffers significant losses during installation of water meters in Talas

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports that during an inspection of the water meter installation project in Talas, significant violations were identified, resulting in losses to the state of 23,076,694 soms. The contractor has returned these funds in full to a special account of the security services.

In 2019, the municipal enterprise Taza Suu signed a contract with P LLC for €349,700 euros for the supply and installation of 6,000 water meters. This contract included equipment supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and the execution of acceptance certificates.

However, the inspection found that the supplied meters were not functioning, approximately 580 were missing, and 4,000 meters of polyethylene pipes were purchased at €35 (approximately 3,500 soms) per meter, while their actual cost was approximately 15 soms (at the time of purchase). After the warranty period expired, the contractor’s guarantee payments were returned without any quality or workmanship inspections.

Furthermore, since 2022, residents have continued to pay for water according to the old system based on the number of people living in the building, despite the announced implementation of a metering system.
link: https://24.kg/english/352042/
views: 144
Print
Related
Total electricity losses in 2023 reached 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours
Kyrgyzstan loses $ 104 million due to political instability
People protest against water meters in Aidarken
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
14:34
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch...
14:25
Health Minister proposes raising excise taxes, restricting alcohol sale hours
14:19
Police on high alert during CSTO Council meeting in Bishkek
14:11
Eco-friendly bird feeders installed in Ala-Archa National Park
14:03
State suffers significant losses during installation of water meters in Talas