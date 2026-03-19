Bishkek selects innovators to represent Kyrgyzstan at SCO Festival in Tashkent

Participants who will represent Kyrgyzstan at the International 100 Future Innovators of SCO Festival in Tashkent have been selected in Bishkek, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation reported.

A total of 98 applications were submitted from across the country. Following expert evaluation, the most promising projects were chosen to represent Kyrgyzstan in April 2026.

Selected projects

Category: Innovations and startups

Aquaponics Project (Bishkek, secondary school No. 81) — a sustainable agricultural system. Author: Islam Zhanybekov.

AgriVision (International University Ala-Too) — AI-based plant disease diagnostics. Author: Nazima Kadyrbekova.

BioNitro (International University Ala-Too) — biological solutions to improve soil quality. Author: Elkhan Karypov.

AquaGov.kg (Issyk-Kul State University) — a digital system for water resource monitoring. Author: Evgeny Stetsenko.

Category: Robotics Olympiad

Engineering and Robotics School Robooky — Temirlan Turat uulu.

International University Ala-Too — Iskender Zholdubaev.

The winners will have the opportunity to present their projects on an international platform, exchange experience with peers from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and attract the attention of potential investors.