Temirlan Sultanbekov detained for calls for mass unrest

Temirlan Sultanbekov has been detained in Kyrgyzstan for calls for mass unrest. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service reported.

According to it, the police received information that he called for change of government through mass unrest.

«A criminal case has been opened under ’Mass Unrest’ Article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The necessary investigative and operational measures have been initiated. Searches have been conducted at Sultanbekov’s place of residence. The suspect has been taken to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The investigation is ongoing,» the statement reads.