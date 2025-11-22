Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstan finishes in top 15 of medal standings

The team of Kyrgyzstan took the 14th place in the overall medal standings at the Islamic Solidarity Games, which concluded yesterday in Saudi Arabia. The Games’ official website says.

The Kyrgyz team won four gold, four silver, and eleven bronze medals.

Turkey topped the standings with 72 gold, 44 silver, and 39 bronze medals. Uzbekistan ranked second (29, 35, 32), while Iran finished third (29, 19, 33).

Athletes from 42 countries won medals, with a total of 57 nations participating in the Games.