Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstani Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy wins bronze medal

Kyrgyz athlete Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy won a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia. The Games’ website says.

In the freestyle wrestling competition in the 53-kilogram weight class, she defeated an Indonesian athlete and won a bronze medal.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated an athlete from Azerbaijan, but lost to her opponent from Uzbekistan in the semifinals.

Another Kyrgyz athlete, Sezim Zhumanazarova, lost a fight for bronze to Tekouk Achouak Djamila (Algeria). Greco-Roman wrestler Roman Kim from Kyrgyzstan also failed to take third place.

The freestyle wrestlers will begin their competition for medals today, November 20.