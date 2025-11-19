Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Akzhol Makhmudov won a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia. The Games’ website reports.

The Kyrgyz athlete competed in the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in the 77-kilogram weight class.

First, he defeated a representative of Tunisia, and then defeated a wrestler from Egypt. In a fight to reach the final, he snatched victory from an Iranian competing for Qatar.

In the final, Akzhol Makhmudov faced another representative of Iran. He won. This was Kyrgyzstan’s first gold medal at this Islamic Solidarity Games.

Another Kyrgyz wrestler, Asan Zhanyshov, won bronze. In the bout for the medal, the Kyrgyzstani wrestled against Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan and defeated him 9-0.

Razzak Beishekeyev also won bronze. He defeated a wrestler from Afghanistan.