Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz wrestlers receive cash prizes for medal wins

Kyrgyz wrestlers who won medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia have received cash rewards. The Wrestling Federation announced on social media.

At the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, athletes from Kyrgyzstan claimed a total of nine medals — four gold and five bronze.

Gold medalists were awarded 200,000 soms each, while bronze medalists received 100,000 soms.

Head and senior coaches of the national wrestling teams were also granted 200,000 soms each.

Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova, Akzhol Makhmudov and Abdumalik Karachev received 200,000 soms each.

Cash prizes of 100,000 soms were awarded to Aaruuke Kadyrbek kyzy, Razzak Beyshekeev, Asan Zhanyshov, Bilol Sharip uulu and Orozbek Toktomambetov.