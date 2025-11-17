09:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstanis win three medals in wushu

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Games website says.

The day before, Kyrgyz athletes won a silver and two bronze medals in wushu.

In the final, Abror Khakimov (up to 70 kg) lost to an Iranian and won a silver medal.

Temirlan Amankulov (up to 85 kg) and Kanybek uulu Dastan (up to 60 kg) failed to advance past the semifinals, losing to representatives of Egypt and Iran, respectively. They won bronze medals.

The team of Kyrgyzstan previously won three silver and one bronze.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Riyadh from November 7 to November 21, featuring 19 sports, including three Paralympic disciplines. At least 90 athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic take part in them.
link: https://24.kg/english/351131/
views: 27
Print
Related
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz judokas win bronze in mixed team competition
Islamic Solidarity Games: Boxer Nuradin Rustambek uulu wins silver
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz athletes win their first medals
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstan takes 9th place in medal standings
Islamic Solidarity Games: Aziz Biykhurov wins bronze medal in kickboxing
Islamic Solidarity Games: Adilet Ulan uulu wins silver medal in kickboxing
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kickboxer Abror Khakimov wins bronze medal
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kamila Abdyl-Khamitova wins bronze in fencing
Denis Petrashov sets new record at Islamic Solidarity Games
Popular
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
09:47
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstanis win three medals in wushu Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstanis win three medals...
09:35
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Russia
15 November, Saturday
19:24
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
14:12
President approves rules for appointing Deputy Chairs of Statistical Committee
14:05
Fire in apartment building in Bishkek: Two people jump from windows
13:58
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
13:02
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports