Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstanis win three medals in wushu

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Games website says.

The day before, Kyrgyz athletes won a silver and two bronze medals in wushu.

In the final, Abror Khakimov (up to 70 kg) lost to an Iranian and won a silver medal.

Temirlan Amankulov (up to 85 kg) and Kanybek uulu Dastan (up to 60 kg) failed to advance past the semifinals, losing to representatives of Egypt and Iran, respectively. They won bronze medals.

The team of Kyrgyzstan previously won three silver and one bronze.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Riyadh from November 7 to November 21, featuring 19 sports, including three Paralympic disciplines. At least 90 athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic take part in them.