17:33
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Economy Minister presents National Development Program until 2030

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov briefed participants of the CAREC Business Forum on the main areas of the National Development Program until 2030 and presented the key goals and objectives of the program to the event’s guests.

According to him, thanks to an effective investment attraction policy and the implementation of major projects, the Kyrgyz economy is demonstrating sustainable growth.

Related news
Bakyt Sydykov: $1.65 billion needed to develop Kyrgyzstan's transport sector
«Over the past three years, we have seen record economic growth—an average of 9 percent annually. GDP increased from 1,020.7 trillion soms in 2022 to 1,523.2 trillion soms in 2024. All sectors of the economy showed positive dynamics over this period: industry—7 percent, agriculture—5 percent, construction—16 percent, and services—8 percent. This growth is primarily due to investment. Approximately $23 billion was attracted during this period, including $3.7 billion in foreign direct investment. We have consistently improved the business climate: simplified regulations, eliminated unnecessary barriers, and ensured reliable protection of investors’ rights,» the minister noted.

He presented a strategic document—the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030.

«To implement the program, we intend to ensure sustainable GDP growth of at least 8 percent per year, which will allow us to reach an economic volume of at least $30 billion and increase per capita GDP to $4,500. Our key priorities will be the development of human capital—fundamentally improving the quality and accessibility of education and healthcare, actively supporting small and medium-sized businesses, attracting investment, and reducing unemployment to 5 percent,» Bakyt Sydykov noted.

He emphasized that four development vectors have been identified as the main sources of economic growth: industrialization, agricultural and tourism development, the formation of a regional hub, and green energy.

«Achieving these goals will require the consolidated efforts of all society: the government, businesses, citizens, and our international partners. We aim to double industrial production and increase the share of investment in fixed capital to 50 percent. We plan to develop mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and construction materials production, as well as implement modern technologies. This will significantly increase export potential and create new jobs,» Bakyt Sydykov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/351528/
views: 118
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exports drop sharply
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Service sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s economy — National Bank
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
17:27
40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program 40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhash...
17:18
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
17:07
Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
16:58
Flights from Bishkek to Karakol to be operated four times a week
16:54
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms