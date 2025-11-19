Economy Minister presents National Development Program until 2030

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov briefed participants of the CAREC Business Forum on the main areas of the National Development Program until 2030 and presented the key goals and objectives of the program to the event’s guests.

According to him, thanks to an effective investment attraction policy and the implementation of major projects, the Kyrgyz economy is demonstrating sustainable growth.

«Over the past three years, we have seen record economic growth—an average of 9 percent annually. GDP increased from 1,020.7 trillion soms in 2022 to 1,523.2 trillion soms in 2024. All sectors of the economy showed positive dynamics over this period: industry—7 percent, agriculture—5 percent, construction—16 percent, and services—8 percent. This growth is primarily due to investment. Approximately $23 billion was attracted during this period, including $3.7 billion in foreign direct investment. We have consistently improved the business climate: simplified regulations, eliminated unnecessary barriers, and ensured reliable protection of investors’ rights,» the minister noted.

He presented a strategic document—the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030.

«To implement the program, we intend to ensure sustainable GDP growth of at least 8 percent per year, which will allow us to reach an economic volume of at least $30 billion and increase per capita GDP to $4,500. Our key priorities will be the development of human capital—fundamentally improving the quality and accessibility of education and healthcare, actively supporting small and medium-sized businesses, attracting investment, and reducing unemployment to 5 percent,» Bakyt Sydykov noted.

He emphasized that four development vectors have been identified as the main sources of economic growth: industrialization, agricultural and tourism development, the formation of a regional hub, and green energy.

«Achieving these goals will require the consolidated efforts of all society: the government, businesses, citizens, and our international partners. We aim to double industrial production and increase the share of investment in fixed capital to 50 percent. We plan to develop mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and construction materials production, as well as implement modern technologies. This will significantly increase export potential and create new jobs,» Bakyt Sydykov added.