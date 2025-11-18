Cabinet Chairman arrives in Moscow to attend SCO Council meeting

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Moscow for a working visit. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

As part of his visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev will participate in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. It will be held in both narrow and expanded formats.

Participants are expected to discuss economic cooperation, the development of transport corridors, energy, digitalization, and other areas of cooperation within the SCO.