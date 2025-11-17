13:01
New procedure for collecting tax arrears to take effect in 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, key amendments to Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Code will come into force. The head of the Tax Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Nurbek Ismail uulu, said on Sputnik radio.

According to him, the changes introduce a new procedure for collecting tax arrears and write-offs of debts accumulated before January 1, 2022.

For unified tax payers, the turnover threshold has been increased to 50 million soms. The license system for trade has been reinstated, and a unified tax rate of 0.25 percent has been established for jewelry manufacturers.

Additionally, the single tax declaration for individuals will be canceled, and outstanding transport tax debts will be written off.

Earlier, the president signed the corresponding amendments to the Tax Code.
link: https://24.kg/english/351169/
views: 95
