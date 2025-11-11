18:56
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion

The 26th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Humanitarian Cooperation was held in Bishkek. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk attended the event.

The parties discussed cooperation in trade, industrial cooperation, logistics, energy, tourism, and humanitarian projects.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that Kyrgyzstan and Russia maintain a «strategic partnership and a stable level of political trust.» He noted that Russia’s share in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade is 22 percent, and trade turnover reached $3.9 billion last year. The two sides aim to increase this figure to $5 billion.

The Cabinet Chairman also announced preparations for the upcoming visit of the Russian president to attend a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed with agreements on further expansion of cooperation.
