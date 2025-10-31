11:07
Kyrgyzstan to participate in largest technology forum for the first time

Kyrgyzstan will participate in the world’s largest technology forum Web Summit 2025. According to the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, the international conference will be held from November 10 to November 13 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Participation of the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic in Web Summit will be an important step in promoting the Kyrgyz IT ecosystem on the international stage.

Web Summit is one of the largest technology events in the world, annually attracting over 70,000 participants, 2,600 startups, 1,000 investors, and 800 speakers from around the world.

The delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic will present the country’s innovative potential, the tax and infrastructure advantages of the country’s jurisdiction, as well as programs to support startups and the export of IT services.

Kyrgyzstan is positioning itself as a new destination for international IT companies, offering unique business conditions: 0 percent VAT, 0 percent corporate income tax, and 0 percent sales tax for residents of the High Technology Park.

The Kyrgyz delegation at Web Summit will include Numerical Art, a team of researchers creating next-generation artificial intelligence technologies. Their main development, Agents for Agents, helps computer systems «understand» each other and collaborate to solve complex problems. Another project, Anti AI, demonstrates how artificial intelligence can combine with human qualities such as emotion, creativity, and a sense of humor.

Numerical Art has already created several smart solutions—for example, programs that independently search for relevant information, analyze emails, and help companies save time and resources.

«Kyrgyzstan’s participation in Web Summit is a symbolic moment for the country’s entire IT industry. We are taking to the global stage to showcase the intellectual potential of our specialists and the innovative solutions being created in Kyrgyzstan,» Aiperi Matenova, communications specialist at the High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, said.
