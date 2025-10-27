World Savings Day campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan

World Savings Day campaign has been launched in Kyrgyzstan today, October 27, the National Bank reported.

According to the bank, the large-scale campaign has been conducted in the country since 2015, coordinated by the National Bank and supported by government agencies, financial institutions, the Deposit Protection Agency, and other stakeholders.

The main goal of World Savings Day is to improve financial literacy, foster a savings culture, and encourage rational use of financial resources.

As part of World Savings Day, from October 27 to October 31, various events will be held in Bishkek and the regions in collaboration with government agencies, commercial banks, insurance company representatives, and educational institutions. These events include open lessons, lectures, interactive games, tours, open days, contests, and quizzes. The events will provide information on the importance of savings and various ways to preserve and increase existing savings.