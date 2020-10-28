10:44
Kyrgyzstan to mark the World Savings Day

Kyrgyzstan will mark the World Savings Day for the sixth time on October 31. The National Bank reported.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic marks it jointly with the German Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation, the Ministry of Education and Science, commercial banks and the Deposit Protection Agency.

The World Savings Day is marked not only in Kyrgyzstan, but throughout the world.

The goal of the World Savings Day is to improve the financial literacy of children and youth. Its main task is to develop the culture of savings among the population, since savings make it possible to plan the future: to educate children, buy housing, a car, and the ability to travel.

«Every year, the World Savings Day is gaining more and more popularity among children and young people, the geography of events is becoming wider. The slogan of the World Day of Savings «When dreams become opportunities» perfectly reflects the essence of the entire campaign and confirms that the most stable way to preserve savings for the population of Kyrgyzstan is bank deposits,» the National Bank stressed.

With all social norms in mind, this 2020 World Savings Day will be held online.

Representatives of the National Bank, commercial banks and other financial institutions through social media will tell the population about the importance of savings, acquaint them with various ways to preserve and increase existing savings.
