Healthcare workers in polyclinics to be freed from excessive paperwork

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev has instructed to reduce a reporting burden on primary healthcare institutions.

According to the ministry’s press center, the decision aims to reduce bureaucracy in healthcare and improve the quality and accessibility of medical services.

In the coming months, a review of primary healthcare institutions’ reporting documentation will be conducted to:

Eliminate duplicate and outdated forms;

Remove reports that do not impact clinical or management decisions;

Optimize data collection through the use of digital tools.

«We aim to free medical workers from unnecessary paperwork so they can focus on patients rather than filling out tables. Reporting should be minimal, digital, and meaningful,» Erkin Checheybaev said.

The key goal is a full transition to digital reporting, where data is automatically generated from electronic medical records. This will reduce manual labor, improve data accuracy, and simplify data analysis in healthcare.

The first results are expected in 2025. The measures will affect all public primary healthcare organizations.

