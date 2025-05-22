18:34
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Incomes of Kyrgyzstanis increased in 2024

Residents of Kyrgyzstan began to earn more in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to its data, real incomes of the population increased by 12.9 percent compared to 2023. This means that even taking into account the rise in prices, people have more money at their disposal.

In total, Kyrgyzstanis received 926 billion soms for a year. This is 18.6 percent more than a year earlier. Most of this income is wages, but social benefits, income from personal farming, and other sources also increased.

On average, each resident of the country received 11,318 soms per month after deduction of taxes and mandatory payments. This is 16.5 percent more than in 2023.

Statistical data show that incomes grew evenly throughout the year:

  • In the first quarter (January-March) — 218.9 billion soms,
  • In the second (April-June) — 457.8 billion soms,
  • In the third (July-September) — 685.1 billion soms,
  • At the end of the year (including October-December) — 926.2 billion soms.

Experts explain the growth in incomes by higher wages, increased transfers (such as pensions and benefits), as well as the stable work of migrants who send money home.

Thus, according to the National Statistical Committee, despite inflation, the overall result is positive: people began to feel more financially confident.
link: https://24.kg/english/330035/
views: 196
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia receive 8 million rubles in unpaid wages
Head of Cabinet instructs to increase salaries of employees of Archive Service
Average monthly salary reached more than 34,000 soms since beginning of 2024
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan leads in EAEU in terms of real wage growth
Employees of regional TV companies not paid salaries for three months
Women in Central Asia earn less than the world average
More than 240,000 Kyrgyzstanis earn from 22,000 to 66,000 soms monthly
Kyrgyzstanis paid wage arrears in Yekaterinburg
Miners and metallurgists of Kyrgyzstan ask to increase their wages
Concept of remuneration of state employees until 2026 adopted in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
22 May, Thursday
17:45
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh cit...
16:28
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
16:13
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border
16:01
Incomes of Kyrgyzstanis increased in 2024