Incomes of Kyrgyzstanis increased in 2024

Residents of Kyrgyzstan began to earn more in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

According to its data, real incomes of the population increased by 12.9 percent compared to 2023. This means that even taking into account the rise in prices, people have more money at their disposal.

In total, Kyrgyzstanis received 926 billion soms for a year. This is 18.6 percent more than a year earlier. Most of this income is wages, but social benefits, income from personal farming, and other sources also increased.

On average, each resident of the country received 11,318 soms per month after deduction of taxes and mandatory payments. This is 16.5 percent more than in 2023.

Statistical data show that incomes grew evenly throughout the year:

In the first quarter (January-March) — 218.9 billion soms,

In the second (April-June) — 457.8 billion soms,

In the third (July-September) — 685.1 billion soms,

At the end of the year (including October-December) — 926.2 billion soms.

Experts explain the growth in incomes by higher wages, increased transfers (such as pensions and benefits), as well as the stable work of migrants who send money home.

Thus, according to the National Statistical Committee, despite inflation, the overall result is positive: people began to feel more financially confident.