Osh steps up winter preparations: City receives new snow-removal equipment

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev inspected the city’s readiness for the upcoming winter season, focusing on road and sidewalk maintenance equipment. The press service of the City Hall reported.

For the first time, new specialized snow-removal and street-cleaning machines have been purchased for municipal services at the initiative of the mayor. Toktorbaev personally tested the new equipment.

According to the municipality, 26 units of machinery will be deployed for snow clearing this winter — five times more than last year.

The mayor instructed all municipal services to complete winter preparations by November 1 and ensure round-the-clock readiness for snow removal and road treatment against ice.