13:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

Death penalty: Human rights activists claim international rights violations

A number of international human rights organizations issued a statement regarding the initiative of Kyrgyzstan’s government to reinstate the death penalty: Freedom for Eurasia, International Partnership for Human Rights, The Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Araminta, International Federation for Human Rights, People in Need, and Civil Rights Defenders.

Human rights activists condemn the possible reinstatement of the death penalty, calling it a violation of the country’s international obligations and an attempt to exploit the recent tragedy for populist ends.

«While it is essential to combat violence against women, the death penalty is not the solution. Global evidence shows that harsher punishments, including executions, do not act as effective deterrents. Instead, reinstating capital punishment risks further abuse in a legal system already plagued by corruption, impunity, and weak rule of law,» the statement says.

Related news
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
It is noted that such a move would directly violate Kyrgyzstan’s Constitution, which explicitly bans the death penalty under Article 25, and breach its international obligations, in particular under the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which requires ratifying states — including Kyrgyzstan — to abolish the death penalty in all circumstances.

It would also seriously damage its international reputation and its relations with key partners, including the European Union and the Council of Europe, which consistently oppose the death penalty as an inhumane and ineffective punishment, the statement emphasizes.

President Sadyr Japarov proposed reinstating the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against children and women. The initiative was prompted by the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was abducted and raped on September 27. This tragedy sparked widespread public outcry.

Amendments to the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, which would reinstate the death penalty, have already been submitted for public discussion.

Kyrgyzstan also plans to revoke its ratification of the UN Protocol abolishing the death penalty.
link: https://24.kg/english/347259/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to revoke ratification of Protocol on Death Penalty Abolition
Death penalty in Kyrgyzstan: Constitutional amendments submitted for discussion
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Death penalty has no place in 2025 – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
President orders death penalty for crimes against children and women
MP proposes to introduce death penalty for those who sell drugs
Amendments to Constitution: Cabinet opposes death penalty for pedophiles
Death penalty abolished in Kazakhstan
Human rights activists not know how to help Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death
Popular
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
15 October, Wednesday
12:58
Niqab ban: 28 women fined in Osh region during raid Niqab ban: 28 women fined in Osh region during raid
12:27
Temporary ban imposed on export of large-fraction coal by road transport
12:09
Death penalty: Human rights activists claim international rights violations
11:35
Train collides with car in Novopokrovka, three people seriously injured
11:26
Popular Chinese marketplace Temu begins paying taxes in Kyrgyzstan