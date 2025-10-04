13:56
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate

Spokesman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Askat Alagozov published an interview with Sadyr Japarov, in which he commented on the initiative to possibly reinstate the death penalty in Kyrgyzstan.

The discussion was sparked by the brutal killing of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva in late September — a tragedy that prompted public calls to strengthen punishment for crimes against women and children.

According to the president, he has personally taken the investigation under his control and instructed his administration to prepare legal amendments to toughen penalties. Sadyr Japarov noted that the number of crimes involving the murder and rape of minors and women is increasing, and that «ordinary prison sentences no longer deter offenders.»

At the same time, he emphasized that corruption-related crimes should not fall under the death penalty, which would apply exclusively to particularly violent murders and pedophilia.

Addressing public concerns about potential judicial errors, the head of state said that modern technologies ensure transparency in investigations and trials, including video recording and live streaming of proceedings.

«We will not decide this issue alone. We will consult with the people. The matter may be put to a nationwide referendum. If the majority supports it, then we will need to amend the Constitution and relevant laws, as well as review international commitments,» President Japarov said.

He added that protecting women and children from violence remains a top priority, and a decision on such a high-profile issue should be made solely by the people.

Crime statistics

Murders:

  • 2021 — 39 cases (2 children under 14, 1 teenager, 36 women)
  • 2022 — 43 cases (1 child, 1 teenager, 41 women)
  • 2023 — 25 cases (2 children, 2 teenagers, 21 women)
  • 2024 — 43 cases (5 children, 4 teenagers, 34 women)
  • 2025 (Jan—Aug) — 28 cases (3 children, 4 teenagers, 21 women).

Rape cases:

  • 2021 — 80 cases (including 21 children and 47 teenagers)
  • 2022 — 70 cases
  • 2023 — 175 cases (44 children, 116 teenagers, 15 women)
  • 2024 — 107 cases
  • 2025 (Jan—Aug) — 81 cases.
