14:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

Reinstatement of death penalty: Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan begins review

The Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic today began its consideration of the president’s motion for an opinion on amendments to the country’s Basic Law.

The motion proposes an amendment to Part 1 of Article 25 of the Constitution, providing for the possibility of applying the death penalty as an exceptional measure of punishment for particularly serious sexual crimes against children, as well as for murder involving rape.

In accordance with the Constitutional Court’s regulations, this category of cases is considered through a written procedure, since a motion for an opinion from the head of state is not a judicial dispute and does not involve the participation of the parties.

Following the review, the Constitutional Court will issue a press release.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov previously proposed reinstating the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against children and women. The initiative was prompted by the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was abducted and raped on September 27. This tragedy sparked widespread public outcry. Amendments to the Constitution providing for the reinstatement of the death penalty have been submitted for public discussion. The Kyrgyz Republic also plans to withdraw its ratification of the UN Protocol on the Abolition of the Death Penalty.
link: https://24.kg/english/354098/
views: 138
Print
Related
UN concerned about possible reintroduction of death penalty in Kyrgyzstan
Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan opposes return of death penalty
European Parliament member condemns reintroduction of death penalty in KR
Death penalty in Kyrgyzstan: Adilet Legal Clinic calls initiative premature
UN Human Rights Chief calls on Kyrgyzstan not to reinstate death penalty
Death penalty: Human rights activists claim international rights violations
Kyrgyzstan plans to revoke ratification of Protocol on Death Penalty Abolition
Death penalty in Kyrgyzstan: Constitutional amendments submitted for discussion
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
14:50
Robert Prosinečki appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national football team Robert Prosinečki appointed head coach of Kyrgyz nation...
14:42
Nearly 100 kilometers of roads repaired in Bishkek in 2025
14:31
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to make working visit to Russia
14:27
Unique balbal handed over to National History Museum
14:18
Weather forecast for Bishkek, December 11-14