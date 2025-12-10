Reinstatement of death penalty: Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan begins review

The Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic today began its consideration of the president’s motion for an opinion on amendments to the country’s Basic Law.

The motion proposes an amendment to Part 1 of Article 25 of the Constitution, providing for the possibility of applying the death penalty as an exceptional measure of punishment for particularly serious sexual crimes against children, as well as for murder involving rape.

In accordance with the Constitutional Court’s regulations, this category of cases is considered through a written procedure, since a motion for an opinion from the head of state is not a judicial dispute and does not involve the participation of the parties.

Following the review, the Constitutional Court will issue a press release.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov previously proposed reinstating the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against children and women. The initiative was prompted by the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was abducted and raped on September 27. This tragedy sparked widespread public outcry. Amendments to the Constitution providing for the reinstatement of the death penalty have been submitted for public discussion. The Kyrgyz Republic also plans to withdraw its ratification of the UN Protocol on the Abolition of the Death Penalty.