Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement

The international human rights organization Equality Now and Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan issued a joint statement regarding the initiative announced by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to reinstate the death penalty.

The human rights activists believe that Kyrgyzstan must maintain the progress achieved and abandon the idea of ​​reinstating the death penalty.

«We were all shocked by the rape and particularly brutal murder of the minor Aisuluu. Sexualized violence against children and women is one of the most severe and traumatic forms of crime. We thank the head of state for his willingness to respond to the pain and concerns of society, as well as for the steps he is taking to strengthen the protection of women and children. At the same time, we are convinced that reinstating the death penalty is not a solution to the problem,» the statement reads.

Human rights organizations recalled that Kyrgyzstan took important steps forward by abolishing the death penalty in 2007 and acceding to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 2010. The authors of the appeal noted that reinstating the death penalty would be contrary to the Constitution and the country’s international obligations.

«International experience and research confirm that harsh punishment alone does not reduce the level of sexualized violence. The problem lies not in the leniency of punishments, but in ineffective investigations, barriers to access to justice, and the lack of systemic prevention. Sexualized violence is rooted in abuse of power, gender inequality, failure to recognize and respect equality and women’s equal rights, silencing and taboos, and the lack of effective mechanisms for detection and response. And while punishments must be proportionate to the gravity of the crime and prevent impunity, reinstating the death penalty will not solve the underlying problems,» the human rights organizations believe.

It is also noted that if the death penalty is reintroduced, there is a high risk that fewer cases will reach trial. In rape cases, judges and prosecutors will be inclined to demand irrefutable evidence—confessions of the accused or direct physical evidence—to avoid error, whereas in such cases, the only key evidence is often the victim’s testimony. As a result, such cases are highly likely to reach trial less often, which will only increase impunity, the authors of the appeal believe.

Human rights activists note that to effectively combat sexualized violence, it is necessary to:

Reform legislation and law enforcement agencies, bring the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code into line with international standards: enshrine consent as a key element in the definition of rape, eliminate discriminatory and outdated provisions;

Create a system in which victims are not afraid to contact law enforcement and are confident in receiving assistance and protection;

Conduct effective investigations and justice; strengthen the training of investigators, prosecutors, and judges; develop special methodological recommendations; implement the practice of taking into account the interests of victims at all stages of the process;

Ensure access to justice and protection for victims. Provide legal, medical, and psychological assistance; establish mechanisms for individualized assessment of the needs of victims, including women and girls with disabilities;

Strengthen prevention measures, including education, community outreach, and programs for youth and men.

As a reminder, President Sadyr Japarov previously instructed to consider the issue of reinstating the death penalty in Kyrgyzstan for particularly serious crimes. The reason for this was the tragic death of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was killed with particular brutality in late September.