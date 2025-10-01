12:07
Sadyr Japarov: If I run for election, I'm confident 90 percent will support me

Five years ago, I was elected with the support of 80 percent of the population. President Sadyr Japarov stated in his address to the people of Kyrgyzstan ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to the head of state, if he decides to run in the next presidential election, he is confident he will receive 90 percent support, as he feels the public’s backing has grown even stronger since his initial election.

He also noted that he had not asked any member of Parliament to initiate the dissolution.

«I’m pleased that we have now established long-term political stability. From now on, God willing, there will always be an interval of one and a half years between elections. That’s why, dear deputies, you made the right decision by not putting personal interests above all else. We have streamlined the governance system, set it on the right track, resolved political crises, and ensured economic growth,» the president said.
