Cabinet of Ministers takes over taxes, customs and alcohol control

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution on a large-scale reorganization of the tax and customs systems.

According to the document, the State Tax Service and the Agency for the Control of the Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol and Alcohol are being merged into a single structure—the State Tax Service. It will become the legal successor to the two abolished bodies.

Furthermore, the State Customs Service has been removed from the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance and will now operate directly under the Cabinet of Ministers. New regulations and management structures have been approved for both structures.

The reform involves a redistribution of functions between the Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet of Ministers, and relevant agencies. Specifically, the Ministry of Economy will be given the authority to develop a unified policy in the production and circulation of alcohol, bioethanol, and precious metals.

The sources of budget revenue administered by the Tax and Customs Services have also been clarified: from waste collection fees and licenses to duties, fines, and confiscations.

A number of previous government and Cabinet decisions have been declared invalid. The decree is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2026, with some provisions set to come into effect 10 days after their official publication.