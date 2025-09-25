Kyrgyz artisans win prizes at crafts festival in Uzbekistan

The 3rd International Crafts Festival, a large-scale cultural event, was held in the ancient city of Kokand (Uzbekistan) from September 19 to September 21. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event brought together over 300 artisans from 70 countries and approximately 400 artisans from across Uzbekistan.

Nurzat Jeenbek kyzy—first place in the «Heir to an Ancient Dynasty» category with a collection of original felt works that reflect the continuity of generations, the spiritual strength of Kyrgyz craftswomen, and the subtle philosophy of traditional felt art.

Muftiddin Bukardinov—third place in the «Best Craftsman» category. He presented unique pieces from his collection of nomadic saddles, skillfully crafted from wood, leather, and silver, combining ancient techniques with a contemporary artistic vision,» the statement reads.

«The artisans competed in five prestigious categories. The Kyrgyz participants distinguished themselves and were among the winners:

The awards were accompanied by diplomas and cash prizes. The event was organized at the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the aim of supporting and promoting folk arts and crafts globally.