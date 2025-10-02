State Financial Holding to receive 3 billion soms annually

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan will allocate 3 billion soms each year to State Financial Holding JSC from 2026 to 2028. The explanatory note to the draft national budget for the next year says.

Recall, the JSC was established in July on the basis of the Financial and Credit Fund under the Ministry of Finance to ensure effective management of state financial assets and mobilize domestic resources for further investment in the country’s economy. The holding also aims to attract direct investment for implementation of nationwide and public-private projects, including providing guarantees to financial and credit institutions for the implementation of projects by national economic entities.

The Ministry of Finance remains the founder of the financial holding.