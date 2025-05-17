Kyrgyzstan and China agree on opening of new air route

Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to open a new air route in the direction of Kashgar city. The State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The new route will be part of the global project Air Silk Road and will provide direct air communication between Central Asia and western China.

«This will not only open new opportunities for passenger and cargo transportation, but also significantly relieve the existing air corridor, improving logistics and enhancing flight safety in the region,» the statement says.

Opening of the route will also contribute to the strengthening of trade and economic ties, development of tourism and integration of the republic into the international aviation network.

Work on the project continues in close cooperation with the aviation authorities of the People’s Republic of China, as well as with specialized organizations and air carriers.