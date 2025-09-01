16:03
Gas supply suspended in part of Bishkek from September 1 to September 5

Due to work on the underground medium-pressure gas pipeline, the supply of gas was temporarily suspended in a part of the capital from September 1 to 5. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

The gas supply was stopped in the following area:

  • Akiev Street, Chui Avenue, Moskovskaya, Ibraimov, Osmonkul streets;
  • Frunze, Kulatov streets.

The work is being carried out at the initiative of the City Hall. This is due to the relocation of a damaged section of the gas pipeline due to construction work.

The gas service asks residents to use alternative energy sources during the outage period and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.
