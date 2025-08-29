11:32
More than 3 million soms allocated for preferential gas supply in Chui region

More than 3 million soms have been allocated for preferential provision of gas supply in Bishkek and Chui region. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a project for preferential financing of gas supply in the capital and the region has been approved. Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank have become partners in the project. Within the framework of the project, 26 entities have been allocated preferential loans in the amount of 3.16 million soms.

The total volume of lending is 200 million soms.
