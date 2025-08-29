11:32
Kyrgyzstan launches initiative on transition to low-carbon future

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, together with the country’s leading industrial enterprises, is launching a strategic initiative to prepare domestic industry for a low-carbon future as part of the updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0).

The initiative comes in response to growing pressure from international markets, the introduction of cross-border carbon regulations, and the intensification of domestic climate risks — including glacier melting, water shortages, and more frequent natural disasters. Kyrgyzstan is making a strategic choice in favor of industrial modernization, reducing technological lag, and increasing the resilience of key sectors of the economy.

NDC 3.0 envisions the creation of a digital platform for tracking and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, the development of a transparent system for climate reporting and verification, and the introduction of modern low-carbon production standards.

In addition, the initiative includes support measures for enterprises: preferential financing and tax incentives for adopting clean technologies, the establishment of an industrial clean-tech park and a demonstration center, as well as the launch of educational programs on decarbonization and climate management — so that every company can effectively and consciously reduce its carbon footprint.

«Although Kyrgyzstan’s contribution to global emissions is minimal, our industry already feels the consequences of climate change — from shrinking water resources to threats to exports. Today, these challenges are becoming strategic opportunities for sustainable and modern development,» the statement says.

The pilot phase of the project will begin in 2025 and cover 20 industrial enterprises in the most carbon-intensive sectors, including building materials production and the food industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/341419/
views: 118
