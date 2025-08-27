10:47
Kyrgyz wrestlers winning World Championship to receive apartments

Kyrgyz athletes who win the World Wrestling Championship will be presented with apartments. The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic announced.

The World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 to 21, with 10 sets of medals at stake.

Current world champion in the 77 kg category, Akzhol Makhmudov, will not compete in the tournament and will be replaced by Bekzat Orunkul uulu. Olympic bronze medalist Zholaman Sharshenbekov will also miss the championship due to injury. Another reigning world champion, Aisuluu Tynybekova, has temporarily suspended her career.
