Perception of corruption: What institutions Kyrgyzstanis trust the least

Corruption Perception Index in Kyrgyzstan rose to 35.2 points in the first half of 2025. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

The index is measured on a scale from —100 to +100, with higher scores reflecting greater trust. The survey was conducted across all regions of the country, covering 3,600 respondents aged from 18 to 75.

While the latest figures indicate reduced corruption risks, the index remains the weakest link, the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of Kyrgyzstan noted.

What agencies are the most corrupt

The index is based on citizens’ personal perceptions of corruption in various government bodies. As in previous years, the Ministry of Health tops the list.

It is followed by the Ministry of Construction (established in 2025, formerly the State Agency for Architecture and Construction) and the Ministry of Education and Science (split this year into the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education).

Interestingly, in 2024 the top five also included the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Finance. Public perceptions of these agencies have since improved, allowing them to drop out of the top five.

Their place was taken by the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, and the Social Fund — both receiving 28.8 points.

The most lenient views on corruption were recorded in Naryn region (58.7 points), while Bishkek residents expressed the harshest opinions, with only 17.8 points.

Assessment of the quality of work

The index of assessment of the quality of work of government bodies in Kyrgyzstan reached 43.5 points in the first half of 2025, up from 38.4 at the end of 2024.

Leading the way were the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh, followed by offices of presidential representatives in the regions and local government bodies in regional towns and rural municipalities.

Residents of Issyk-Kul region rated state institutions the highest (55 points), while Bishkek again showed the lowest confidence, at just 30.8 points.

Among ministries, the highest scores for quality of work went to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (52.5 points), the Ministry of Defense (49.5), and the Ministry of Culture (49.3). The top three leaders have not changed compared to 2024.