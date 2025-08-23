Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall

A resident of Jalal-Abad region, entrepreneur Asylbek Muratbekov, presented 10 electric cars to the Osh City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

Asylbek Muratbekov said that he supports the work carried out in the city of Osh and presented electric cars with the inscription «A gift from the residents of Jalal-Abad to the residents of Osh», handing over the keys to Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.

It is noted that in the coming days the cars will be used as a municipal VIP taxi.

It was reported earlier that a municipal enterprise Osh Taxi will be created in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. The mayor reported that by August 5, 50 electric crossover vehicles will arrive in the city, which will make up the taxi fleet of the new enterprise. Fifteen electric cars have already been delivered.

«We plan to earn 2,000 soms per day from each car. So, from ten cars we will get a profit of 20,000 soms, from 50 cars — 100,000 soms. We are going to increase the number of taxis to 100-200,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said.