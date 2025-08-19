10:57
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships

Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov won a silver medal at the U20 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in Samokov (Bulgaria). The UWW website says.

In the weight category up to 74 kilograms, he lost to the athlete from Russia Ismail Khaniev in the final — 0:11.

Recall, the Kyrgyzstani started from the 1/16 final stage and won his opponent from Canada with a score of 12:0, then also defeated the wrestler from Lithuania. In the semi-finals, Adilet Akylbekov was stronger than the Kazakh athlete, and in the fight for the final — the wrestler from Italy.

Bayaman Kerimbekov (up to 57 kg), Omurbek Asan uulu (up to 50 kg) and Maksat Tabyldiev (up to 79 kg) will compete at the consolation tournaments for bronze today, August 19.

The U20 World Wrestling Championships will end on August 24.
