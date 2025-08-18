20:49
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury

Zholoman Sharshenbekov will not compete at the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan confirmed to 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the athlete is unable to participate in the tournament due to injury.

He will be replaced by Bayaman Karimov, a finalist of the 2022 U20 World Championships and silver medalist at the U23 Asian Championships.

Earlier it was reported that reigning world champion in the 77 kg category, Akzhol Makhmudov, would also miss the competitions. His place was taken by Bekzat Orunkul uulu.

The Greco-Roman World Wrestling Championships will be held in Zagreb from September 13 to September 21, with 10 sets of medals to be contested, including by Kyrgyz athletes.
link: https://24.kg/english/340087/
views: 89
Print
Related
Ex-head coach of Kyrgyzstan in wrestling to train Egyptian national team
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov reaches final at U20 World Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s team for World Wrestling Championships in Croatia announced
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Asema Asangarieva wins bronze
Kyrgyzstanis win three gold medals at wrestling tournament in Poland
U17 World Wrestling Championships in Greece: Kyrgyzstan in top 5
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win two medals
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Another Kyrgyzstani wins medal
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov wins gold
2 Olympic medalists from Kyrgyzstan to compete in new weight classes in Poland
Popular
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
18 August, Monday
20:23
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Champion...
20:18
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
20:12
April TV channel announces its closure
20:03
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 2nd place at Asian ITF Taekwondo Championship
19:55
Modern school for 275 students under construction in On-Eki-Moinok