Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury

Zholoman Sharshenbekov will not compete at the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan confirmed to 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the athlete is unable to participate in the tournament due to injury.

He will be replaced by Bayaman Karimov, a finalist of the 2022 U20 World Championships and silver medalist at the U23 Asian Championships.

Earlier it was reported that reigning world champion in the 77 kg category, Akzhol Makhmudov, would also miss the competitions. His place was taken by Bekzat Orunkul uulu.

The Greco-Roman World Wrestling Championships will be held in Zagreb from September 13 to September 21, with 10 sets of medals to be contested, including by Kyrgyz athletes.