Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov reaches final at U20 World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov has reached the final of the U20 World Wrestling Championship in Bulgaria. The tournament among athletes under 20 years old started on August 17 in the city of Samokov.

The athlete competes in freestyle wrestling in the 74-kilogram weight category.

He started from the 1/16 finals and defeated his opponent from Canada with a score 12:0, then also a wrestler from Lithuania.

In the semi-finals, Adilet Akylbekov defeated a Kazakh wrestler, and in the fight for a place in the final, he was stronger than a wrestler from Italy.

Today, he will fight against an opponent from Russia. The latter is competing under a neutral flag.
